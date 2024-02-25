Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday won in the South Carolina GOP primary. Trump defeated the former governor and the GOP rival Nikki Haley by a large margin. Trump won the South Carolina’s 2nd and 4th Congressional districts and bolted to victory in the fourth race minutes after the polls closed.

The former US President was the first non-incumbent candidate to clutch victory in four primary races. Despite the loss, Haley pledged to pursue her campaign through the Super Tuesday races. Amid the chants of “Nikki! Nikki! Nikki!” and “USA! USA!” in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley told her supporters that she will not bow down and that she believes that she an still defat Joe Biden.

“We’re placing our faith in the American people. We are willing to bet that they have a lot more courage than the political class and even the media have, who line up behind Trump even though they know what a disaster he is,” Haley’s campaign manager Betsy Ankney said. “If Republicans want to win, if Republicans want to save this country, we ask them to join us. We’ve got one shot to get this right,” he was quoted as saying.

Trump dominates South Carolina

Trump’s victory makes the race between Joe Biden and him totally inevitable. “I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump declared, taking the stage for his victory speech. He added, “You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.” Trump dominated across the state even in leading in Lexington County, which Haley represented in the state Legislature.

Meanwhile, Haley Haley took the stage and said: “What I saw today was South Carolina’s frustration with our country’s direction. I’ve seen that same frustration nationwide.” She continued, “I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden,” Haley added: “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run. I’m a woman of my word.”