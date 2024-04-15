Advertisement

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its second day of public hearings on Monday. The House committee's second hearing concentrated on the individuals close to former US President Donald Trump who said they cautioned him that it was too soon to proclaim victory on election night in 2020 and how Trump exploited that premature announcement to push false accusations that the election was stolen.

The Monday hearing utilised first-hand accounts from Trump's close circle, which includes his daughter, son-in-law, former campaign manager, as well as former attorney general, to emphasise how the Republican leader forced the "big lie" of a stolen 2020 election to millions of supporters despite almost all of his advisers - with the exception of Rudy Giuliani - telling him he had lost to Joe Biden, ANI reported.

According to a CBS News report, the committee played video testimony from the Trump administration's top officials who stated that former Vice President Mike Pence and the White House were aware that Trump's accusations of voter fraud were 'baseless' with no evidence to support it.

'Claims that Trump had won the 2020 election were bogus and silly': William Barr

Furthermore, in a videotaped testimony, former Attorney General William Barr stated he knew early assertions that Trump had won the 2020 election were "bogus" and "silly." Barr said in the recorded testimony which was presented Monday, “The department, in fact, when we received specific and credible allegations of fraud, made an effort to look into these to satisfy ourselves that they were without merit," CBS News reported.

Apart from this, committee chair US Representative Bennie Thompson stated during his opening statement that they would “tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election and knew he lost an election and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people...and in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of January 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol."

Thompson also showed footage at the close of the hearing, showing Trump supporters on January 6 repeating the former president's misleading allegations that the election had been rigged.

In addition to this, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was also scheduled to appear on Monday, but the committee stated less than an hour before the hearing was expected to begin at 10 a.m. (local time) that Stepien would be unable to attend "due to a family emergency." In an excerpt from his interview with the committee, Stepien stated that he believed it was "far too early" to declare Trump the winner. He anticipated that the ballots would be counted for days.

The committee also showed footage of Ivanka Trump, who said that she did not have a "firm" opinion on what her father should do, but that she was aware that the "race would not be called on election night."

As per the select committee, former President Donald Trump and his associates raised $250 million from his assertion that the 2020 election was rigged, with $100 million pouring in the first week following the US presidential elections. In a video shown before the panel, senior investigative counsel Amanda Wick stated that the majority of the funds went to Trump's newly formed 'Save America PAC' rather than "election-related litigation."

This week, the committee will hold two additional hearings, on Wednesday and Thursday. The committee will have six hearings in all, with the goal of detailing Donald Trump's plot to reverse the US presidential elections, which culminated in a violent insurgency aimed at preventing Congress from recognising the 2020 election results, ANI reported.

(Image: AP)