Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Jolts Oklahoma City

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Oklahoma City on Friday evening leaving many residents in disarray.

Digital Desk
Screen Grab
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocks Oklahoma City | Image:Screen Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oklahoma City – An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Oklahoma City on Friday evening leaving many residents in disarray. According to the data released by the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake jolted the city at around 11:30 pm (local time) and the epicentre of the tremours was near the town of Prague in central Oklahoma. Several residents living in the region told Fox News that they heard cracking walls and even a loud boom. The earthquake came weeks after a series of earthquakes rattled West Arcadia. 

Within the American state, the tremours were felt in Shawnee, Stillwater and Tecumseh as well. In the past, the USGS has mentioned that many quakes that are striking the southern Plains of the country have been tied to human activities. The agency noted that the process of fracking i.e. the process of injecting water, sand or chemicals into the ground in order to break up the bedrock to reach oil and gas reserves has the potential to trigger quakes and even impact the groundwater of the region. However, it is too early to determine, if human activities were the major reason that the city witnessed the tremours on Friday. 

Advertisement

Can human activities cause Earthquakes? 

The simple answer to the aforementioned question is that, yes, even humans can cause earthquakes. According to the USGS, the Central United States has witnessed a dramatic increase in seismicity over the past 6 years. In 2017, A study was published in the journal Seismological Research Letter that identified that around 730 sites were affected by earthquakes caused by human activities. The number of sites has increased over the years. While the effects of human-induced earthquakes may be similar to those created by nature, they are often recorded at the region which usually has low seismic activity. 

Advertisement

Exactly what causes a man-made earthquake depends on the type of human activity. According to inducedearthquakes.org mining accounts for the highest number of human-induced earthquakes worldwide. In 2008, thousands of people died or went missing after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake rocked  Sichuan province in China. Experts believe that the quake was triggered by the weight of 320 million tons of water that had been collected in the Zipingpu Reservoir—over a well-known fault line. Fracking for oil and natural gas is also known for inducing earthquakes. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsViralEarthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World26 minutes ago

  3. Gina Carano Sues Disney, Lucasfilm Over The Mandalorian Firing

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement