Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 00:47 IST

Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits California's Fremont, No Casualties Reported

The tremors, which were mild in nature, were also felt in San Francisco, Milpitas and San Jose.

Abhishek Tiwari
Earthquake hits California
Earthquake hits California | Image:Screen Grab
California: A week after over a dozen earthquakes jolted California in less than half an hour, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Thursday struck Calilfornia’s Fremont leading to a chaotic situation in the region for a few minutes. The tremors, which were mild in nature, were also felt in San Francisco, Milpitas and San Jose. It is being claimed that no casualties, injuries or damages to the property were reported after the earthquake occurred so far.

Reports suggest that the earthquake hit Fremont at around 9.35 am as per the time in the United States. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake struck at the northern end of the Mission Peak Regional Preserve just east of Ohlone College.

Not only this, some tremors were also felt in parts of Santa Clara County as well.

A week earlier, parts of California were hit by more than a dozen quakes overnight reportedly in a span of 25 minutes. 
 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 00:47 IST

