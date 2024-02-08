Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:13 IST
eBay to Pay Rs 24.8 Crore for Sending Live Spiders, Cockroaches & Other Spooky Items to a Couple
eBay’s harassment campaign against critics began in August 2019, when the company's former senior director and others carried out a campaign against the couple.
Washington: In a strange of events, popular shopping platform, US-based e-commerce platform eBay, has agreed to pay Rs 24.8 crore ($3 million) fine to resolve criminal charges.
The US attorney's office in Massachusetts confirmed the news stating that the company has agreed to settle the lawsuit, which alleges several of its former executives for harassing a couple who published stuff against them in a newsletter.
As per media reports, the company sent all sorts of weird and creepy things to David and Ina Steiner's house. From live spiders, cockroaches, and other downright spooky stuff such things were sent to the couple's residence.
eBay’s harassment campaign against critics began in August 2019, when the company's former senior director of safety and security Jim Baugh, and six others carried out a campaign against the couple.
What the charges brought against eBay
The US Justice Department charged the US company, eBay with stalking, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.
As part of the agreement, eBay now has to pay a $3 million fine and needs to improve its compliance programme and retain an independent corporate compliance monitor for three years.
