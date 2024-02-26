Advertisement

New Delhi: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, took to his own social media platform on Sunday to express his frustration with a new PC laptop purchase. Musk criticised the device's requirement for creating a Microsoft account, stating that it raised concerns about granting the AI of the said organisation access to his computer. "This is messed up," the Executive Chairman of Tesla added.

In his tweet, he also mentioned the absence of a previously available option to bypass this step.

Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up.



There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account.



Are you seeing this too? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

Musk said in his social media post, "Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?"

In a follow-up quote tweet, Musk also wrote, "This is not cool of Microsoft."