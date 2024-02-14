Advertisement

Washington: Elon Musk's rocket company, Space X, has recently faced a fine of $3,600 (Rs 2,99,093). The fine was imposed after a serious accident at its Washington state site that almost cost a worker his limb, Reuters reported.

According to inspectors, the worker's foot was almost severed when a roll of material fell and crushed it.

Advertisement

The report exposed the "near amputation" case and cited a lack of a thorough safety programme and clear work rules.

It further claimed that Musk's company often violated worker safety rules and standards across the country.

Advertisement

The reports based on the government's data that at least 600 unreported injuries of SpaceX have occurred since 2014.

However, no official statement has been issued by the company. The report stated that Space X managers told the state inspectors that it was a rare incident and they found out that the workers were not required to wear steel-toe shoes.

Advertisement

A worker said that the company's goal is to produce more so safety could be ignored.