English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fined $3,600 After Worker Suffers Near Amputation

The reports based on the government's data that at least 600 unreported injuries of SpaceX have occurred since 2014.

Digital Desk
Elon Musk
Elon Musk | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Washington: Elon Musk's rocket company, Space X, has recently faced a fine of $3,600 (Rs 2,99,093). The fine was imposed after a serious accident at its Washington state site that almost cost a worker his limb, Reuters reported.

According to inspectors, the worker's foot was almost severed when a roll of material fell and crushed it.

Advertisement

The report exposed the "near amputation" case and cited a lack of a thorough safety programme and clear work rules.

It further claimed that Musk's company often violated worker safety rules and standards across the country.

Advertisement

The reports based on the government's data that at least 600 unreported injuries of SpaceX have occurred since 2014.

However, no official statement has been issued by the company. The report stated that Space X managers told the state inspectors that it was a rare incident and they found out that the workers were not required to wear steel-toe shoes.

Advertisement

A worker said that the company's goal is to produce more so safety could be ignored.

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

17 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement