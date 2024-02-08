English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

Elon Musk sacks 1000 X's staff tasked with removing abusive content online

The "deep cuts" and the reactivation of thousands of banned accounts, according to the Australian watchdog, have created a "perfect storm".

Digital Desk
US: Elon Musk let go more than 1,000 staff globally from teams entrusted with the responsibility of flagging abusive content online, according to new figures released Thursday by  Australia's eSafety Commission, country's online watchdog.

The "deep cuts" and the reactivation of thousands of banned accounts, according to the Australian watchdog, have created a "perfect storm" for the distribution of hazardous content.

The watchdog has focused heavily on X, formerly known as Twitter, in recent months. It was previously stated that Elon Musk's acquisition of the company was accompanied by an increase in "toxicity and hate" on the platform.

The eSafety Commission has acquired a comprehensive list of software engineers, content moderators, and other safety personnel employed by X through the use of Australia's ground-breaking Online Safety Act.

Former Twitter employee Commissioner Julie Inman Grant stated that this was the first time these numbers had been released to the public.

They revealed that 1,213 contractors and other specialized "trust and safety staff" had left X since Elon Musk bought company in October 2022.

According to Inman Grant, this comprised 80% of the software developers who concentrated on "trust and safety issues".

"To take 80 percent of these specialist engineers away, it would be like Volvo -- known for its safety standards -- eradicating all of their designers or engineers," she told AFP.

"You've got a perfect storm. You're drastically decreasing your defences, and you're introducing repeat offenders back onto the platform."

 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:52 IST

