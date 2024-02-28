Advertisement

US President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday said that after the comments made by his predecessor Donald Trump about encouraging Russia to attack NATO, the allies are “scared to death” to think that he would be re-elected. Biden slammed Trump’s remark as “absolutely bizarre” during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers aired on NBC broadcaster.

Biden told the host that Trump’s thought that the United States must not protect its allies is totally “against the interests” of the American people. The sitting president said, “I’ve known every major foreign leader for the longest time, and I know all these guys extremely well. They’re scared to death.” Biden continued, “What it means for them, for them, what it means if we walk away.” He added, “It is just outrageous what he [Trump] is talking about.

At a South Carolina rally, Trump hurled the anti-NATO rhetoric recalling an encounter that he had with a European leader, wherein he told the unidentified official that the western military bloc NATO has been “delinquent” in fulfilling its monetary commitment, leaving the United States as the biggest contributor to the alliance from the taxpayers’ funds. Trump then went on to add that should Russia decide to attack the European states, he would do nothing to protect them.

“In fact I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills,” Trump said, referencing his conversation with an ally in Europe. The former US President’s comments attracted widespread backlash from the Democrats who argued that his opinions are “un-American” and “dangerous.” The GOP frontrunner also urged his backers not to support the aid package for Ukraine.

Do not divide US and Europe: NATO chief

Earlier, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, warned against dividing the US and Europe, or driving a wedge between their ties as he weighed in on Trump's statement that he would “encourage” Russia to do “whatever the hell it wants” to the member states for failing to meet their financial obligations. Stoltenberg's response came amid fears from the allies about the re-election of ex-US President Trump to the White House.

Speaking at the NATO Alliance's Brussels headquarters, where he chaired a meeting with the defense ministers, Stoltenberg said, “I welcome that the European allies are investing more in defense, and NATO has called for that for many, many years.” He continued, “But that’s not an alternative to NATO. That is actually a way to strengthen NATO. And we should not pursue any path that indicates that we are trying to divide Europe from North America.”

NATO alliance is in talks to establish a nuclear umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine, reports suggest. NATO member France and the UK are the only countries with nuclear capabilities after the US. France does not participate in NATO’s nuclear planning group. “NATO has a nuclear deterrent, and this has worked for decades,” Stoltenberg told the meeting. “We should not do anything to undermine that. That will only create more uncertainty and more room for miscalculation and misunderstanding,” he added.