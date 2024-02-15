English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Ex US President Donald Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

The decision came as the judge denied Trump’s attempts to repeal the charges against him regarding the hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump’s first ever criminal trial will start on March 25 as scheduled, a judge said in New York on Thursday, according to reports. The decision came as the judge denied Trump’s attempts to repeal the charges against him regarding the hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This is a developing story.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

