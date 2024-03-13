Explained: The Racial Realignment Shaking American Politics

Advertisement

In a seismic shift in American politics, new data reveals that the Democrats' historically solid advantage among Black, Latino, and Asian American voters has dwindled to its lowest point in over six decades, posing a significant challenge for President Biden and congressional Democrats.

The diminishing support among these traditionally Democratic-leaning demographics has raised concerns about the party's ability to maintain its stronghold, with Black and Hispanic men potentially tilting towards the Republican Party in numbers not seen since the 1950s era of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Latinos, are slowly but steadily, changing their preference

Image: AP

Despite Latinos remaining the nation's largest non-white group and still leaning Democratic, their support has progressively shifted towards the Republican Party over the past twenty years. This departure from the Democratic fold marks a departure from the slam-dunk support seen during John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign in 1960.

A look at the data

Analysis conducted by Financial Times columnist and chief data reporter John Burn-Murdoch reveals that Democrats' advantage among Black, Latino, and Asian voters is currently at its lowest since 1960. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll further underscores this trend, indicating that President Biden's lead over former President Trump among non-white Americans has narrowed to just 12 percentage points, down from nearly 50 points in the 2020 election.

The decline in support comes despite Democrats trying really hard to portray the GOP as a party of “white supremacy” . It also challenges long-held predictions by Democratic strategists that demographic shifts would secure a political majority for the party.

What explains this trend?

Image: AP

Part of the shift can be attributed to fading memories and weakening ties, particularly among younger generations of Black Americans who are less tethered to the civil rights era. Additionally, many non-white voters hold more conservative views than their voting patterns suggest. Many minorities come from a religious family and feel more comfortable with the social values of the GOP. The rise of Vivek Ramaswamy and the adulation he has received, is a symptom of this phenomenon.

What do analysts thinks?

Republican consultant Mike Madrid, whilst speaking with Axios, emphasizes that not all people of color have deep ties to the Civil Rights Movement, with many arriving in the U.S. after the 1960s. Madrid argues that Democrats' assumption that all non-white voters are inherently Democrats overlooks the diversity of perspectives within these communities.

Democratic political consultant Sisto Abeyta suggests that Democrats must adapt their messaging to resonate with the evolving priorities of minority voters. Upward mobility among Latinos, Black Americans, and Asian Americans has rendered traditional Democratic rhetoric less compelling.

Excessive focus on abortion and environment is hurting Democrats?

Image: AP

Abeyta highlights that issues such as abortion rights and environmentalism may not resonate with all minority voters, urging a shift towards messaging that reflects their diverse concerns and aspirations. Latinos in particular, tend to be more religious than Whites. Excessive focus on abortion, makes many of them uncomfortable. Christianity, along with most other major religions of the world, is of the view that the unborn child is an individual life.

Do minorities matter, electorally?

The changing political landscape was exemplified by Asian Americans' decisive role in the 2022 elections, particularly in San Francisco, where widespread dissatisfaction with progressive school board members led to their removal from office. The incident underscores the need for Democrats to heed the nuanced preferences and priorities of minority voters in order to maintain their support in an increasingly diverse political landscape.