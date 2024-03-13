×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Explained: The Racial Realignment Shaking American Politics

New data reveals that the Democrats' historically solid advantage among Black, Latino, and Asian American voters has dwindled to its lowest point in 6 decades.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Donald Trump with a supporter from the Latino community.
Donald Trump with a supporter from the Latino community. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a seismic shift in American politics, new data reveals that the Democrats' historically solid advantage among Black, Latino, and Asian American voters has dwindled to its lowest point in over six decades, posing a significant challenge for President Biden and congressional Democrats.

The diminishing support among these traditionally Democratic-leaning demographics has raised concerns about the party's ability to maintain its stronghold, with Black and Hispanic men potentially tilting towards the Republican Party in numbers not seen since the 1950s era of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Advertisement

Latinos, are slowly but steadily, changing their preference 

Image: AP

Despite Latinos remaining the nation's largest non-white group and still leaning Democratic, their support has progressively shifted towards the Republican Party over the past twenty years. This departure from the Democratic fold marks a departure from the slam-dunk support seen during John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign in 1960.

Advertisement

A look at the data

Analysis conducted by Financial Times columnist and chief data reporter John Burn-Murdoch reveals that Democrats' advantage among Black, Latino, and Asian voters is currently at its lowest since 1960. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll further underscores this trend, indicating that President Biden's lead over former President Trump among non-white Americans has narrowed to just 12 percentage points, down from nearly 50 points in the 2020 election.

Advertisement

The decline in support comes despite Democrats trying really hard to portray the GOP as a party of “white supremacy” . It also challenges long-held predictions by Democratic strategists that demographic shifts would secure a political majority for the party.

What explains this trend?

Image: AP

Part of the shift can be attributed to fading memories and weakening ties, particularly among younger generations of Black Americans who are less tethered to the civil rights era. Additionally, many non-white voters hold more conservative views than their voting patterns suggest. Many minorities come from a religious family and feel more comfortable with the social values of the GOP. The rise of Vivek Ramaswamy and the adulation he has received, is a symptom of this phenomenon. 

What do analysts thinks?

Republican consultant Mike Madrid, whilst speaking with Axios, emphasizes that not all people of color have deep ties to the Civil Rights Movement, with many arriving in the U.S. after the 1960s. Madrid argues that Democrats' assumption that all non-white voters are inherently Democrats overlooks the diversity of perspectives within these communities.

Democratic political consultant Sisto Abeyta suggests that Democrats must adapt their messaging to resonate with the evolving priorities of minority voters. Upward mobility among Latinos, Black Americans, and Asian Americans has rendered traditional Democratic rhetoric less compelling. 

Advertisement

Excessive focus on abortion and environment is hurting Democrats?

Image: AP

Abeyta highlights that issues such as abortion rights and environmentalism may not resonate with all minority voters, urging a shift towards messaging that reflects their diverse concerns and aspirations. Latinos in particular, tend to be more religious than Whites. Excessive focus on abortion, makes many of them uncomfortable. Christianity, along with most other major religions of the world, is of the view that the unborn child is an individual life. 

Advertisement

Do minorities matter, electorally?

The changing political landscape was exemplified by Asian Americans' decisive role in the 2022 elections, particularly in San Francisco, where widespread dissatisfaction with progressive school board members led to their removal from office. The incident underscores the need for Democrats to heed the nuanced preferences and priorities of minority voters in order to maintain their support in an increasingly diverse political landscape.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

J&K Elections: Committed

2 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal

Mohanlal On Aadujeevitham

3 minutes ago
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

5 minutes ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

6 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

7 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

7 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

10 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

11 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

12 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

15 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

17 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

17 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

17 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

18 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

18 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

21 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

23 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo