×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 06:56 IST

Fani Willis Accepts Resignation of Deputy Nathan Wade in Trump's Georgia Election Interference Case

After a long trial, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally accepted the resignation of her top prosecutor and former romantic partner Nathan Wade.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accepts resignation of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accepts resignation of Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Georgia – After a long trial, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally accepted the resignation of her top prosecutor and former romantic partner Nathan Wade on Friday. Wade was hired to prosecute the Georgia Election interference case against former US President Donald Trump. After accepting Wade's resignation, Willis vowed to continue with her legal battle against the business mogul turned politician, The Independent reported. Wade's notice arrived hours after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Willis and her office should step aside from the case or Wade should withdraw from his post. 

The judgement came following several days of hearing on allegations that Willis had a relationship with Wade and that she financially benefited from his hiring. “You led a team that secured a true bill of indictment against nineteen individuals who are accused of violating Georgia law to undermine the 2020 election for the former President of the United States,” Willis wrote in a letter obtained by the Guardian. “Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County, Georgia, for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavours," she added. The decision of Willis to retain her office avoided a major catastrophe since an order to remove her from the office would have delayed the case and both parties would have to wait till the case was reassigned to another prosecutor.  

Advertisement

Trump calls the resignation ‘Big Stuff' 

While the judge did not explicitly order Willis to step down, he was unsparing in his criticism of the way Willis so casually handled the affair and the manner she gave out her testimony on the witness stand. However, Judge McAfee maintained that he found the evidence insufficient to disqualify Willis from the case. Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform TruthSocial to give his take on the matter. “The Fani Willis lover, Mr Nathan Wade Esq., has just resigned in disgrace, as per his and her reading of the Judge’s Order today. Nathan was the “Special,” in more ways than one, Prosecutor “engaged” by Fani (pronounced Fauni!) Willis, to persecute TRUMP for Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice, for purposes of Election Interference and living the life of the Rich & Famous,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Friday.

Advertisement

 “This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting “canned,” BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future!!!” he added. It is pertinent to note that the motion to remove Willis from the case was moved to court by Trump's co-defendant Michael Roman in January. During the hearing, Willis and Wade admitted to having a relationship but maintained that it did not begin until after Wade was hired to work on the case.  

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 06:54 IST

World NewsRepublic DigitalViral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sukesh

Sukesh Alleges Threat

4 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India LIVE

6 minutes ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Injured

11 minutes ago
Brazil real estate group MRV&Co

MRV considers Resia split

13 minutes ago
UP Board Begins Evaluation of Class 10, 12 Answer Sheets Today

UPMSP Begins Evaluation

15 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

17 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

25 minutes ago
A massive fire broke out at an oil godown in Hyderabad's Tolichowki in Telangana

Fire at Oil Godown

25 minutes ago
Bastar The Naxal Story Review

Bastar BO Collection

28 minutes ago
Bengaluru residents struggle with acute drinking water shortage amid drought crisis

B'luru Struggles

31 minutes ago
Ford Mustang Mach-E

NTSB probes Ford crash

39 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump and Ex-Vice President Mike Pence

Pence on Trump

39 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha Box Office Day 1

41 minutes ago
Union HM Amit Shah

Amit Shah LS Campaign

41 minutes ago
Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

'Older Brother PM Modi'

43 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

43 minutes ago
Bastar Teaser

Bastar First Impression

an hour ago
The Bear

The Bear 4 Announced

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India News17 hours ago

  2. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India News18 hours ago

  3. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo