Georgia – After a long trial, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally accepted the resignation of her top prosecutor and former romantic partner Nathan Wade on Friday. Wade was hired to prosecute the Georgia Election interference case against former US President Donald Trump. After accepting Wade's resignation, Willis vowed to continue with her legal battle against the business mogul turned politician, The Independent reported. Wade's notice arrived hours after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that either Willis and her office should step aside from the case or Wade should withdraw from his post.

The judgement came following several days of hearing on allegations that Willis had a relationship with Wade and that she financially benefited from his hiring. “You led a team that secured a true bill of indictment against nineteen individuals who are accused of violating Georgia law to undermine the 2020 election for the former President of the United States,” Willis wrote in a letter obtained by the Guardian. “Please accept my sincere gratitude on behalf of the citizens of Fulton County, Georgia, for your patriotism, courage, and dedication to justice. I wish you the best in your future endeavours," she added. The decision of Willis to retain her office avoided a major catastrophe since an order to remove her from the office would have delayed the case and both parties would have to wait till the case was reassigned to another prosecutor.

Trump calls the resignation ‘Big Stuff'

While the judge did not explicitly order Willis to step down, he was unsparing in his criticism of the way Willis so casually handled the affair and the manner she gave out her testimony on the witness stand. However, Judge McAfee maintained that he found the evidence insufficient to disqualify Willis from the case. Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform TruthSocial to give his take on the matter. “The Fani Willis lover, Mr Nathan Wade Esq., has just resigned in disgrace, as per his and her reading of the Judge’s Order today. Nathan was the “Special,” in more ways than one, Prosecutor “engaged” by Fani (pronounced Fauni!) Willis, to persecute TRUMP for Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice, for purposes of Election Interference and living the life of the Rich & Famous,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Friday.

“This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting “canned,” BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future!!!” he added. It is pertinent to note that the motion to remove Willis from the case was moved to court by Trump's co-defendant Michael Roman in January. During the hearing, Willis and Wade admitted to having a relationship but maintained that it did not begin until after Wade was hired to work on the case.