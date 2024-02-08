Advertisement

The former chief medical advisor of the US under the Trump administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci, “should go to prison” for dishonesty and lying to Congress about handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused deaths of billions of people globally, US Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said on Saturday.

Dr Fauci was grilled during a closed door testimony before the US Congress where he was required to explain how many protocols that he advised the world on COVID-19, such as social distancing and isolation, and masking were backed by science. Fauci was questioned whether he knew that the fatal SARS-CoV-2 virus, that may have likely originated in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology as a result of lab leak during the gain-of-functions research, was funded by National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Advertisement

Fauci was also asked about the role of the COVID-19 vaccines, its side effects, and effectiveness in suppressing the novel coronavirus. And if, scientifically, it did help in stopping the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2. It is understood that during his testimony, Fauci evaded more than 100 questions. The ex director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases faced the Republican led panel, headed by Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, that conducted an estimated 14 hours of inquiry into the origin of the pandemic, vaccines, and mask mandates and other key questions post the pandemic.

Dr Fauci had previously stated that the NIH has had no role in the finding of the gain-of-functions research in the Wuhan lab. The then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) told the US Congress that the US NIH "has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Advertisement

This claim was refuted by the US Senator Rand Paul, who says that Fauci lied to Congress about whether the National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research. Senator Paul believes that Fauci and the NIH could be partly responsible for the deaths of 4 million people worldwide due to funding of the coronavirus experiments that led to the lab leak of the highly contagious virus.

“For his dishonesty, frankly, he [Fauci] should go to prison,” Paul said during an interview on WABC 770 AM. “If you lie to Congress, and you’re dishonest, and you won’t accept responsibility. For his mistake in judgment, he should just be pilloried. He should never be accepted.” He added, “History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history — in the entire history of the world.”

COVID-19 social distancing recommendations ‘sort of just appeared’: Fauci

Shockingly, during this testimony, Dr Fauci admitted that the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations only "sort of just appeared" to him and that it may not have been based on scientific data. Fauci said that he does not recall the answers to the important questions pertaining to the gain-of-research experiments that some Republicans believe was behind the spread of the deadly pandemic. Fauci, according to Wenstrup, agreed that the the COVID-19 guidelines did not, at the time, have any meaningful scientific input and “likely not based on scientific data.”

Advertisement

The 83 year old, according to the Committee Chair Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said that the guidance of the isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and the masking mandate “sort of just appeared” while he also admitted to some truth to the Wuhan lab leak that he had flagged previously as a conspiracy theory.

A lab leak was possible, Wenstrup said Fauci acknowledged, while playing with the semantics of what the definition of the lab leak was. But the former US chief medical advisor rejected the allegations that he visited the US intelligence agency CIA during his tenure or. Influenced the investigations related to the origin of the coronavirus in any form.

Advertisement

'He said masks don’t work, same with immunity, it’s the same with the vaccines’: Sen. Paul about Fauci

The Seante committee was "frustrated" by Fauci’s inability to recollect COVID-19 information, Chair Brad Wenstrup revealed, adding that the testimony was important to the investigation. The Kentucky Senator, Paul meanwhile stated that the one thing that’s consistent about Anthony Fauci “is that what he says in private is largely true, what he says in public is largely a lie.”

Advertisement

Senator Paul continued that when Fauci was enquired about the COVID-19 protools behind the closed door by fellow co-worker, Sylvia Burwell, he told the truth. “He said the masks don’t work because the pores are bigger than the virus … but then in public he wears three masks and in private he tells his colleagues you don’t need to wear one,” said Senator Paul. "It’s the same with immunity, it’s the same with the vaccines, and it's really the same with gain of function," the latter added. "In private he [Fauci] said, yes, we’re suspicious that the virus was manipulated, looks manipulated and we know they’re doing gain of function in Wuhan. He describes it — that’s in a private email,” asserted Senator Paul.