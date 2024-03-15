Federal Judge Rejects Donald Trump's Plea to Dismiss Classified Documents Case

Advertisement

Florida – The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case rejected the former US President's plea to dismiss the case. In a two-page ruling, US district judge Aileen Cannon rejected Trump's lawyers' efforts to get the case thrown out, insisting that their argument that the law is too vague is a question for a jury at trial, The Guardian reported. The ruling was delivered on Thursday evening after Cannon oversaw a daylong hearing in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida. Throughout the case, expressed reservations about the former US President's complaint against the case.

According to The Guardian, Trump had asked the judge to dismiss the indictment on several fronts. One of the arguments is that the Espionage Act was “unconstitutionally vague” because it gave insufficient notice of the penalties for a former president retaining classified documents. Another contention is that under the Presidential Records Act, Trump could have converted his documents into personal records. Hence, the act would have authorised Trump to keep them at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Court heard argument on Presidential Records Act

Trump's lawyers pushed the argument that the former US President had "unreviewable discretion" to make any document personal in nature. "President Trump was still the President of the United States when, for example, many of the documents at issue were packed (presumably by the GSA), transported, and delivered to Mar-A-Lago," Trump's team argued in its filing. However, the special counsel rebuked the assertion by calling the argument “wrong”. The counsel argued that sensitive government records Trump is accused of illegally retaining "are indisputably presidential, not personal" and therefore belong to the government.

After he left office, "Trump was not authorized to possess classified records at all (let alone at unsecured locations at Mar-a-Lago, as the Superseding Indictment alleges)," prosecutors furthered. Cannon reasoned that Classified documents are considered property of the US government and Cannon remarked she found it “difficult to see” how Trump’s argument he turned them into personal documents “gets you to the dismissal of the indictment," The Guardian reported. It is interesting to note that Cannon was appointed by Trump when he was the president.