Surgeons externally attached a pig liver to a brain-dead human body, observing its successful blood filtration, marking a progression towards potential application of the technique in patients experiencing liver failure. The University of Pennsylvania revealed a groundbreaking experiment on Thursday, Jan 18 presenting a unique approach to animal-to-human organ transplants. In this instance, a pig liver was utilised externally not internally within the donated body. This method serves as a "bridge" to assist failing livers by conducting the organ's blood-cleansing functions externally, much like to the process of dialysis for deteriorating kidneys.

The experiment represents a departure from traditional animal-to-human transplants, known as xenotransplant which have faced repeated failures over the years due to the rejection of foreign tissue by the recipients' immune systems. However, scientists are now revisiting this avenue using pigs whose organs have undergone genetic modifications to make them more akin to human organs.

In the past few years, there have been instances of temporarily transplanting kidneys from genetically modified pigs into brain-dead donors to assess their functionality. Additionally, two individuals underwent heart transplants from pigs; however, both patients succumbed within months of the procedures.

The US Food and Drug Administration is contemplating the possibility of permitting a select group of Americans in need of a new organ to volunteer for intensive studies involving either pig hearts or kidneys. Some researchers are also exploring the potential use of pig livers, recognizing that the liver presents distinct complexities compared to kidneys and hearts. Its functions include blood filtration, waste removal, and the production of substances essential for various bodily functions.

Approximately 10,000 individuals are presently on the waiting list for a liver transplant in the United States. In the University of Pennsylvania experiment, researchers affixed a pig liver genetically modified by eGenesis to a device created by OrganOx. This device is typically employed to preserve donated human livers before transplantation. The family of the deceased, whose organs were unsuitable for donation generously provided the body for the research.

Machines were responsible for maintaining the circulation of the body's blood during the experiment. Conducted last month, the process involved filtering the blood through the pig liver-device for a duration of 72 hours. The team at the University of Pennsylvania reported in a statement that the donor's body remained stable and the pig liver exhibited no signs of damage.

Considerable efforts are underway to develop liver dialysis-like machines, with experiments involving pig livers having been conducted years ago, although using less advanced genetic techniques compared to today's methods. Dr. Parsia Vagefi of UT Southwestern Medical Center, while not directly involved in the recent experiment it is closely monitoring xenotransplantation research.

"I applaud them for pushing this forward," remarked Dr. Parsia Vagefi, expressing admiration for the efforts involved in advancing this approach. He described the combination of pig liver and the associated device as an intriguing step in endeavors aimed at improving care for individuals facing liver failure.