Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Florida House Passes Bill Banning Social Media for Children Under 16

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, opposed the bill, urging legislators to consider alternative solutions.

Sagar Kar
Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a move that could set a precedent, the Florida House passed a bill on Wednesday proposing a ban on popular social media platforms for children under the age of 16, irrespective of parental approval. The bill, spearheaded by Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois, targets platforms that track user activity, enable content uploads, and foster interactions among children, using features designed to encourage excessive or compulsive use. The legislation does not impact apps designed for private messaging.

Sirois emphasized that social media platforms often exploit children, leveraging addictive features to keep them hooked. According to a report from the Associated Press, he stated, "That's their business model. And why do they do it? To keep them hooked... with the dopamine hits that the platform gives our children with every autoplay, with every like, with every push notification."

Advertisement

The bill has bipartisan support

The bipartisan support for the bill highlights concerns regarding cyberbullying, exposure to predators, and the potential for social media to contribute to mental health issues among children. Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner shared personal experiences of cyberbullying, underlining the emotional toll such interactions can have.

Advertisement

How has Meta responded?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, opposed the bill, urging legislators to consider alternative solutions, such as requiring parental approval for app downloads. Meta argued for a federal approach to the issue instead of a state-by-state legal framework.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

Despite similar legislative considerations in other states, Florida's bill stands out for proposing a complete ban on social media for children under 16. Speaker Paul Renner, a Republican, expressed confidence in the bill's constitutionality, emphasizing its focus on the addictive features of social media rather than content.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation mandates social media companies to close accounts used by minors and cancel accounts upon a minor's or parent's request, with the deletion of associated information. Critics argue that the bill may violate the First Amendment and potentially deprive children of the benefits derived from social media.

While supporters aim to address the mental health impact of social media on children, opponents stress the importance of parental decision-making and the potential unintended consequences of such a broad prohibition.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News2 minutes ago

  2. Alaya's Sequin Dress Makes For A Perfect Party Fit

    Web Stories4 minutes ago

  3. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News5 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Telangana Govt to Set Up Help Desk For Youth Living in US

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx Turbo Velocity edition

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement