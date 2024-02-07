Advertisement

In a move that could set a precedent, the Florida House passed a bill on Wednesday proposing a ban on popular social media platforms for children under the age of 16, irrespective of parental approval. The bill, spearheaded by Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois, targets platforms that track user activity, enable content uploads, and foster interactions among children, using features designed to encourage excessive or compulsive use. The legislation does not impact apps designed for private messaging.

Sirois emphasized that social media platforms often exploit children, leveraging addictive features to keep them hooked. According to a report from the Associated Press, he stated, "That's their business model. And why do they do it? To keep them hooked... with the dopamine hits that the platform gives our children with every autoplay, with every like, with every push notification."

The bill has bipartisan support

The bipartisan support for the bill highlights concerns regarding cyberbullying, exposure to predators, and the potential for social media to contribute to mental health issues among children. Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner shared personal experiences of cyberbullying, underlining the emotional toll such interactions can have.

How has Meta responded?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, opposed the bill, urging legislators to consider alternative solutions, such as requiring parental approval for app downloads. Meta argued for a federal approach to the issue instead of a state-by-state legal framework.

Here is what you need to know

Despite similar legislative considerations in other states, Florida's bill stands out for proposing a complete ban on social media for children under 16. Speaker Paul Renner, a Republican, expressed confidence in the bill's constitutionality, emphasizing its focus on the addictive features of social media rather than content.

The proposed legislation mandates social media companies to close accounts used by minors and cancel accounts upon a minor's or parent's request, with the deletion of associated information. Critics argue that the bill may violate the First Amendment and potentially deprive children of the benefits derived from social media.

While supporters aim to address the mental health impact of social media on children, opponents stress the importance of parental decision-making and the potential unintended consequences of such a broad prohibition.