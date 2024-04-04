×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Florida: Infant Dead, 3 Injured as Telangana Family Involed in Car Crash

While the Indian couple and their 11-year-old son were left severely injured as a result of the accident, their one-year-old son succumbed to his wounds.

Reported by: Digital Desk
An Indian-origin family of four suffered a fatal car crash in Florida last week.
An Indian-origin family of four suffered a fatal car crash in Florida last week. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  1 min read
Jackson County (Florida): An Indian-origin family hailing from the state of Telangana met with an accident in Jackson County, Florida last week that resulted in three members of the family being severely injured while a fourth, a one-year-old boy, tragically passed away. The accident took place on a highway in Jackson County last Friday as Bommidi Anusha and Kommareddy Susheel, both software engineers hailing from Telangana. were returning from a session of cranial facial therapy for their 11-year-old son.

According to local traffic officials, the fatal accident took place as the vehicle carrying the family skidded out of control while attempting to overtake another vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road and subsequently crashed into a tree. As noted above, three of the family members, the couple and their older son, were severely injured during the accident. As per a GoFundMe page set up to support the family, Susheel and 11-year-old Advaith sustained severe head injuries due to the accident whereas Anusha, the mother, suffered multiple fractures to her left leg and face. 

The one-year-old boy, tragically, passed away on Tuesday this week after he succumbed to his wounds in a Tallahassee hospital.  

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:38 IST

