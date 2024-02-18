Advertisement

Munich – Former US Speaker of the House slammed Ex-US President Donald Trump and called him “grotesque”. In an exclusive interview with Newsweek, Pelosi insisted that the world should not be “spending too much time” on him. Pelosi was responding to the former US President's provocative remarks over NATO. The proclamation from the House Speaker emerita came on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in southern Germany on Saturday. Trump's recent denigration of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was one of the topics discussed at the conference with many world leaders calling for a “unified approach” towards the matter.

"He's grotesque I think we spend too much time on him," she said during an interview with Newsweek at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof suite. The Former Speaker of the House went on to give her take on the rising fears that Trump might win the 2024 US General Elections. "I'll say to you what I say to them: it's not going to happen," Pelosi remarked. While responding to Pelosi's remarks Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung took jabs at Pelosi's age. "Does Nancy Pelosi know where she is half the time?" Cheung said in a mail to Newsweek. “Under President Trump, there was peace and prosperity. Under Crooked Joe Biden and Democrats, there has been more misery, destruction, and chaos as they have become the biggest threat to democracy in American history,” he added.

‘Democracy is on the ballot’: Pelosi

During the interview, Pelosi echoed the framing proposed by the Biden campaign, calling the 2024 general elections a battle for the survival of American democracy. "We have to win that election," the veteran Congresswoman remarked. "It cannot be considered an option," she added, describing Trump as “despicable”. Pelosi eventually reiterated her support for US President Joe Biden and called him “very sharp”. "I'm very proud of Joe Biden," Pelosi said. She insisted that Americans should actually focus on Trump's cosiness with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “His cosiness with Putin, his disrespect for the greatest force for freedom in NATO—for all these years after World War II—and of course the personal 'kitchen table' freedoms like a woman's right to choose the size and timing of your family; that's an economic issue at the kitchen table,” she told Newsweek. "It's awkward to even talk about the election, except for the fear that people have that a grotesque person could be president of the United States. A person who takes pride in depriving women of their reproductive health choices, a person who toadies up to Putin, praises the president of China, chums up to [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un. I mean, really, what happened?" she concluded.