Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Former US President Donald Trump Calls for 'Christian Visibility Day'

This move by Trump underscores his recent emphasis on religious messaging, aimed at garnering support from Christian conservatives.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
At a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump stirred controversy by proposing to rename Election Day this year as "Christian Visibility Day." His declaration comes in the midst of Republican scrutiny over the Biden administration's acknowledgment of Transgender Day of Visibility, which coincided with Easter Sunday.

"Such total disrespect to Christians, and Nov. 5 is going to be called something else," Trump asserted to the cheering crowd at the rally. “You know what it's going to be called? Christian visibility day, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before.” Trump's supporters, undeterred by the hail and freezing temperatures, voiced their approval as they queued in a half-mile-long line to attend the event.

Here is what you need to know

This move by Trump underscores his recent emphasis on religious messaging, aimed at garnering support from Christian conservatives who view him as a champion of their beliefs, despite his perceived flaws.

"We must make America pray again," Trump declared, encouraging his supporters to purchase a $60 bible. He has also cultivated strong alliances with MAGA pastors, who remain among his most steadfast backers.

Are people and population diverging on religion?

However, according to a report from Axios, recent data analysis reveals a disparity between the religious composition of Congress and the American public. Members of Congress overwhelmingly identify as Christian and are more religious than the general population.

Conversely, a growing number of Americans identify as unaffiliated with any religion or are outright rejecting religious affiliations. This shift occurs amidst a backdrop where influential Republicans are embracing Christian nationalism to shape public policies, as indicated by a recent survey.

Trump's call for "Christian Visibility Day" adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the intersection of religion and politics in the United States.

As the rhetoric surrounding religious identity continues to evolve, the nation braces for further dialogue and potential policy implications leading up to Election Day.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:15 IST

