Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Perjury in Civil Fraud Trial Case

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave at the ex-president's civil fraud trial.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trump US
Donald Trump, left, his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, center, and his son Donald Trump Jr., right. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor's office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to five counts of perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a deposition in May and at the October trial about allegations that Trump lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies.

Under New York law, perjury involving false testimony is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. (AP) AMS

Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST

