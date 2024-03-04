Updated March 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Perjury in Civil Fraud Trial Case
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave at the ex-president's civil fraud trial.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Monday in New York to perjury in connection with testimony he gave at the ex-president's civil fraud trial.
Weisselberg, 76, surrendered to the Manhattan prosecutor's office earlier Monday and entered state court in handcuffs, wearing a mask, before pleading guilty to five counts of perjury. Prosecutors accused Weisselberg of lying under oath when he answered questions in a deposition in May and at the October trial about allegations that Trump lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks and insurance companies.
Advertisement
Under New York law, perjury involving false testimony is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. (AP) AMS
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 21:36 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
BJP to Hold Next CEC Meet on March 8Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.