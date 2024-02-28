Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Favourite To Replace Joe Biden if He Drops Out

Michelle Obama is the favourite candidate for Americans to replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, a survey said.

US
Michelle Obama, the former US First Lady. | Image:AP
Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama is the favourite candidate to replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, in case the incumbent steps down before the election, the Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey said, according to its polls.

The former first lady has not officially launched a White House bid but the new polls show that an estimated 48 per cent of Democratic voters prefer Michelle Obama as the top contender to replace Biden. The survey comes amid the growing concerns about the Democrat leader Biden's age and cognitive well-being.

Michelle is the leading choice of the Democrat party supporters, as they suggest "finding another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November.” This is compared to 38 per cent who disapproved of Michelle as the candidate, a Rasmussen Reports survey said. Another 33 per cent believe the ballot shakeup will likely happen before the election.

“Nearly half of voters think it’s likely the Democratic Party will find another candidate to replace President Joe Biden this year, and a former first lady is a favorite pick for the candidate switcheroo,” the survey said.

Democrats ‘want a change’

The polls also show that nearly half of the Democrats want a change and want someone else other than Joe Biden on the 2024 party ticket. A whopping 48% of the Americans want the Blue party to find “another candidate to replace Joe Biden before the election in November.” Some pollsters also demonstrated consensus in replacing 81-year-old Biden, the oldest President in the history of America.

The survey also listed other names as preferences including the Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and carried options “none of the above” and “not sure.” As many as 27% of Americans selected none of the above. Meanwhile, just 15% of the pollsters who were the democrat supporters said that they want Kamala Harris, the sitting Vice President of the US, to be re-elected. At least 12% said that they want Clinton, 76, to replace Biden. Newsom, 56, received 11% votes to replace Biden, while Whitmore, the youngest choice was preferred by 9% Democratic voters and an estimated 6% voters chose “not sure.”

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

