Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Donald Trump Ranks As Worst US President in History in New Academics Poll

Former US President Donald Trump was ranked on the last position scoring 10.9 out of 100.

Digital Desk
Former US President Donald Trump
पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप | Image:Facebook/File
  • 3 min read
The former US President, Donald Trump, 2024 GOP frontrunner has been named as the worst president of the United States in an academia poll. Trump, who was recently ordered to pay hundreds of millions in damages in the civil fraud case, was the least preferred President from among 200 responses from the scholars across multiple disciplines, whose work was related to the presidential politics.

Trump was ranked on the third survey conducted by co-directors of the Presidential Greatness Project, University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus and Coastal Carolina University political science professor Justin Vaughn. The responder academics were asked to rank each of the 45 American presidents all the way from George Washington to the sitting President Joe Biden. The survey was based on the 154 responses from people who were engaged in presidential politics in some form. 

The previous surveys were released in 2015 and 2018 and the respondents were asked to rank all the people who served as the President of the United States on the scale of 0-100. The 0 figure signifies as being a failure and the 100 implied as being great.

Former US President Trump was ranked on the last position scoring 10.9 out of 100. In the previous survey, the Republican leader occupied the same place. Trump was not named in the first ever survey that was conducted during the presidency of Barack Obama.

“In the first post-Trump survey, we see a significant bump for recent Democratic presidents with each one moving up in the rankings while each of the recent Republican presidents dropped down, with the exception of President Trump who remained at the bottom of the rankings,” Vaughn said.

The first position on survey bagged by President Abraham Lincoln

The US President who bagged the first position was Abraham Lincoln, second position was bagged by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the longest-serving American president, who is known to have pioneered new ways of communicating with the American people through his Fireside Chats. He also led America through the Great Depression and World War II.

The third position was first American President George Washington, the fourth place went to Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson stood at the fifth place. Sitting President Joe Biden was named at number 13 by the Democrat respondents and as low as 30 by the Republican responders.

“As presidential scholars reassess the impact of the modern presidency from administrative and cultural standpoints, we see significant shifts over time in what constitutes presidential greatness,” Rottinghaus said in a statement.

According to the academician opinion, published in the Los Angeles Times, “Biden’s most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor’s hands this fall.” Vaughn noted that while Washington was the first president and established many initial norms and practices of the office, acedemics people stressed that it was, in fact, Roosevelt who presided over the great expansion of the presidency. He “led the nation through incredibly trying times.”

Biden, on the Presidential Greatness Project rankings, has secured 14th place with a rating of 62.7/100. This is higher than the former US President Barack Obama’s first rating in 2015 (58.2). It is, however, higher than former American president Trump’s first rating in 2018 (13.0).

Published February 20th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

