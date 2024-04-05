×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Former US Prez Trump Loses Bid to Toss Classified Documents Prosecution

Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team vigorously opposed that argument, saying the statute had no relevance in a case concerning classified documents

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: In another major setback for Donald Trump, a federal judge refused Thursday to throw out the classified documents prosecution against him, rejecting a defence argument that the case should be tossed because he was entitled as a former president to retain the records after he left office.

Trump has been accused of mishandling the classified documents during his tenure. However, his lawyer had cited a 1978 statute known as the Presidential Records Act in arguing that he was permitted to designate records from his time iffice an os personal and take them with him when he left the White House.

Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team vigorously opposed that argument, saying the statute had no relevance in a case concerning classified documents.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon in a three-page order sided with the government stating that the indictment makes "no reference to the Presidential Records Act, nor do they rely on that statute for purposes of stating an offence."

"For these reasons, accepting the allegations of the Superseding Indictment as true, the Presidential Records Act does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss," the judge added.

Former US President Trump has been charged by Special Counsel Smith in a 40-count indictment including 32 alleged violations of national security under the Espionage Act. 

(Inuts from AP)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

