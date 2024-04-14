'Good Riddance': Reactions to Disgraced Sports Personality OJ Simpson's Death

OJ Simpson was acquitted of killing his former wife and her friend but was later found liable in a seperate civil case. | Image:AP

Advertisement

Former American Football player and Hollywood Actor OJ Simpson died of cancer at the age of 76 on Wednesday. Once a celebrated figure in America, his involvement in the ‘trial of the century’, wherein he was accused of killing his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman tarnished his reputation despite his controversial acquittal in the case.

The announcement of his death has elicited a variety of reactions from those who knew him and those who knew of him. Here is who said what:

Advertisement

Fred Goldman

Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman told NBC News: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years. It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Advertisement

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, whose spouse Kris Jenner was married to OJ's lawyer and friend Robert Kardashian at the time of the trial, said on X: “Good riddance.”

Advertisement

Good Riddance #OJSimpson — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner)

David Cook

Cook, an attorney working for the Goldman family, said in a statement: “He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it.”

Alan Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, an advisor who served on OJ's legal ‘dream team’ during the trial told NBC: “I knew he was very sick, so I’m upset that he died. I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He’ll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal.”

Magic Johnson

Legendary basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson took to social media to express his thoughts on OJ's death, saying that he and his wife were praying for the former football star's children and grandchildren.

Cookie and I are praying for O.J. Simpson’s children Arnelle, Aaren, Justin, Jason, and Sydney and his grandchildren following his passing. I know this is a difficult time🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson)

Heisman Trophy Account on X

The official account for the Heisman Trophy on X acknowledged the death of 1968 Heisman Trophy winner OJ Simpson and extended its sympathies to his family.

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/dqUVjoihLt — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy)

David Zucker

Director David Zucker who worked with OJ during his Hollywood days said on social media: “R.I.P. Nordberg. ‘His acting was a lot like his murdering: He got away with it, but no one believed him.’”

With inputs from AP.