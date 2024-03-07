Advertisement

California – A former Google employee was charged with stealing artificial intelligence trade secrets from the tech giant on Tuesday. The authorities accused an engineer named Linwei Ding of stealing secrets from the Alphabet Unit while secretly working with two Chinese-based companies in the AI industry. Linwei was charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets and if convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison for each count, CNN reported. The 38-year-old Chinese national who lives in California was accused of copying more than 500 files with confidential information from Google into his own personal personal account over the course of one year.

“The Justice Department will not tolerate the theft of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies that could put our national security at risk,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will fiercely protect sensitive technologies developed in America from falling into the hands of those who should not have them," the statement further reads. The court documents stated that Ding started stealing the data from the company at the beginning of the year 2022. The stolen files included technology involved in the building blocks of Google’s advanced supercomputing data centres, CNN reported. An attorney for Ding has not been listed in the court document as of now.

Advertisement

Prosecutors elucidate steps to conceal his work while in China

In the court document, the prosecutors claimed that Ding took several steps to conceal his work while in China. The authorities accused him of having another employee use his badge to access his office so that it would look like he was in the United States. In a separate statement, Google said that it conducted a thorough investigation into Ding's alleged misconduct and quickly referred the case to the FBI. “We have strict safeguards to prevent the theft of our confidential commercial information and trade secrets,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda told CNN. “After an investigation, we found that this employee stole numerous documents, and we quickly referred the case to law enforcement. We are grateful to the FBI for helping protect our information and will continue cooperating with them closely," Castañeda added.