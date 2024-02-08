Advertisement

Washington DC - As the race to the White House intensify, Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy dismissed the criticisms hurled by former US President Donald Trump. During an interview with CNN, the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur insisted that he is not assigning much weight to Trump's first criticism about his campaign. The proclamation from Ramaswamy came days after Trump called his campaign “deceitful”. While reacting to his comments during a campaign event in Iowa's Ankeny, the young Conservative leader kept his response respectable. Ramaswamy insisted that he “doesn't hold it against Trump” and mentioned that the business mogul-turned-politician has been a “great president”.

“I interpret it as bad campaign strategist corporate consultant advice that he might have received, and so I don't hold it against him. ... He's been a great president,” Ramaswamy told CNN on Sunday. He went on to state that Trump would not be able to secure victory in general elections due to his “strong legal obstacles and political opposition”. Asked if Trump is insecure about his campaign, Ramaswamy insisted that he would not “speculate” Trump's intentions. "I can't speak for anybody else's attitude towards our campaign. What I can tell you is that you'd have to have your head stuck in that snow pile to believe that we're not having a late surge here in this race," he averred.

What did Trump say?

For the very first time in the intense election campaign, the former US President attacked Ramaswamy's campaign by saying that he is “not MAGA”. “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” the business mogul wrote on his social media app TruthSocial. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!” he furthered.

I’ve met… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 14, 2024

According to CNN, Trump and his campaign were miffed with an interview Ramaswamy gave to NBC News in which he described Trump as “wounded”. “They don’t have on me what they have on him,” Ramaswamy said, arguing he is better positioned to implement Trump’s vision. Ramaswamy reiterated his reaction to Trump's post by writing a long tweet on X, formally known as Twitter. “Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack. I’ve met tens of thousands of Iowans across 390+ events here, and they are deeply worried - and so am I - that this “system” won’t allow Donald J. Trump anywhere near the White House again. It seems they will stop at *nothing* to keep him away from power,” the biotech entrepreneur wrote on X. “I’m worried for Trump. I’m worried for our country. I’ve stood up against the persecution against Trump, and I’ve defended him at every step. I showed up at the Miami courthouse in solidarity following his first federal indictment. I filed a FOIA demand to the Biden DOJ. I submitted an amicus brief this week to the U.S. Supreme Court calling on them to overturn Colorado’s ruling. I pledged to remove myself from Maine’s & Colorado’s primary ballots if they remove Trump, calling on DeSantis and Haley to do the same,” he added.