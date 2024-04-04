×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot: US Demands India to Conduct Probe, Awaits Results

According to sources, an internal probe by the Indian govt had found the involvement of rogue operatives not authorized by the govt to be involved in the plot.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BIG BREAKING: GS Pannun Issues Fresh Threat On Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, Calls Muslims To Oppose
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot: US Demands India to Conduct Probe, Awaits Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that the  United States wants to see the outcome of the investigation following the reports suggesting involvement of the intelligence officials in the assassination attempt of  designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

In his address Matthew Miller said, "We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation..."

Advertisement

According to sources, an internal investigation by the Indian government had found the involvement of rogue operatives not authorized by the government to be involved in the plot.

Advertisement

Earlier, the US had stressed the need for an Indian high-level panel to “quickly and transparently” probe the allegations that Indian government agents plotted an assassination attempt on a Sikh US citizen, ensuring that justice is served.
 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Surjewala's Sexist Slur

a few seconds ago
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP Slams Surjewala

a minute ago
India's services growth accelerated in March

Service sector surge

a minute ago
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Q4

5 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu Wedding News

Taapsee Pannu's Interview

6 minutes ago
navneet rana, amit shah

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Bob Iger under pressure

12 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

13 minutes ago
Donald Trump

Trump Money Case

14 minutes ago
Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators.

Belagavi Murder

14 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

16 minutes ago
Rupee versus Dollar

Rupee record low

19 minutes ago
Blessy's file photo

Blessy Clarifies Rumours

22 minutes ago
The Matrix

Matrix 5 In The Works

22 minutes ago
NID DAT prelims result out

NID DAT Prelims Result

25 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS

28 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

31 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News14 hours ago

  4. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Biggest Challenge During Elections In West Bengal Is Violence: PM Modi

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo