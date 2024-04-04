Advertisement

New Delhi: US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that the United States wants to see the outcome of the investigation following the reports suggesting involvement of the intelligence officials in the assassination attempt of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

In his address Matthew Miller said, "We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation..."

#WATCH | On designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller says, "We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that… pic.twitter.com/xeJG3Wq29V — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

According to sources, an internal investigation by the Indian government had found the involvement of rogue operatives not authorized by the government to be involved in the plot.

Earlier, the US had stressed the need for an Indian high-level panel to “quickly and transparently” probe the allegations that Indian government agents plotted an assassination attempt on a Sikh US citizen, ensuring that justice is served.

