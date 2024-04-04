Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:50 IST
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot: US Demands India to Conduct Probe, Awaits Results
According to sources, an internal probe by the Indian govt had found the involvement of rogue operatives not authorized by the govt to be involved in the plot.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that the United States wants to see the outcome of the investigation following the reports suggesting involvement of the intelligence officials in the assassination attempt of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.
In his address Matthew Miller said, "We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation..."
Advertisement
According to sources, an internal investigation by the Indian government had found the involvement of rogue operatives not authorized by the government to be involved in the plot.
Advertisement
Earlier, the US had stressed the need for an Indian high-level panel to “quickly and transparently” probe the allegations that Indian government agents plotted an assassination attempt on a Sikh US citizen, ensuring that justice is served.
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:50 IST