Published 16:48 IST, August 16th 2024

Harris Aims to Blunt Trump's Economic Attacks by Proposing New Tax Breaks

Vice President Kamala Harris is promoting a broad set of economic proposals that would offer new tax breaks and lower the cost of living for Americans, aiming to address the financial concerns that are at the top of the mind for voters and that Donald Trump is trying to lay at her doorstep.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kamala Harris | Image: AP
