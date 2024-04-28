Jailed Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein, Who Triggered MeToo Movement, Hospitalised

Advertisement

New York: Harvey Weinstein, onetime movie mogul whose 2020 conviction for sexual assault and rape was overturned by top New York court, has been hospitalised for a battery of tests following his return to New York City on Friday.

According to his lawyer Arthur Aidala, the former Hollywood movie mogul was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

A global news outlet quoting Aidala reported that the former film producer has developed a lot of health problems for which he is getting all the required tests done. Weinstein had been housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Reopening the landmark case that fueled the #MeeToo Movement, the New York Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled in the favour of Weinstein, overturning his conviction in sexual assault and rape case. The court concluded a trial judge had permitted jurors to see and hear too much evidence not directly related to the charges he faced.

The court ordered a retrial, quashing his 23-year jail sentence. Meanwhile, prosecutors have said they intend to retry him on charges that he forcibly performed oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raped an aspiring actor in 2013.

Given his conviction in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape , resulting in a 16 year jail term, the septuagenarian remained in custody after the appeals ruling. For some time, Weinstein has been ailing from cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.

The lawyer said he is scheduled to meet with the 72-year-old on Monday. The same day when Weinstein goes to court in Manhattan on Wednesday, Aidala plans to tell a judge that a retrial should occur after Labor Day.