English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Hot Air Balloon Crashes in Arizona, Leaves 4 Dead and 1 Critically Injured

Four people were killed and one person was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Arizona on Sunday.

Digital Desk
Hot air balloon crashes in Arizona leaves 4 dead and one injured
Hot air balloon crashes in Arizona leaves 4 dead and one injured | Image:Unsplash/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arizona - Four people were killed and one person was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Arizona on Sunday. According to The New York Post, the tragic incident occurred at around 7:50 am (local time) and the balloon crashed into a desert area in Eloy, a small town with a population of just over 15,000. While the cause of the crash is yet to be established, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration led the investigation. The authorities identified that one of the victims who lost her life in the crash was 28-year-old Katie Bartrom.

Barton's mother told ABC News that the victim was a registered nurse from Indiana. She was a big fan of skydiving and other such adventures. The authorities are withholding the identities of other victims due to the pending confirmation from their next Kin, The New York Post reported. While it was not immediately clear how the victims knew each other, Eloy's Mayor Micah Powell said that 13 people had been aboard the balloon. While eight skydivers jumped before the crash, four passengers and a pilot were together in the balloon. 

Advertisement

A catastrophic failure led to the incident

Meanwhile, the chief of the Eloy Police Department, Byron Gwaltney, said some type of catastrophic failure happened that led to the fatal accident. “The Eloy Police Department regretfully confirms that there are four deceased individuals and one person in critical condition as a result of this incident,” the department said in a statement. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We thank the community for their support and understanding as we navigate this tragic event," the statement further reads. Meanwhile, the Mayor of the region told The New York Times that a witness saw the final moments that led up to the balloon's crash. The witness told the authorities that the balloon deflated instantly and came crashing down. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement