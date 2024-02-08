Advertisement

Arizona - Four people were killed and one person was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Arizona on Sunday. According to The New York Post, the tragic incident occurred at around 7:50 am (local time) and the balloon crashed into a desert area in Eloy, a small town with a population of just over 15,000. While the cause of the crash is yet to be established, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration led the investigation. The authorities identified that one of the victims who lost her life in the crash was 28-year-old Katie Bartrom.

Barton's mother told ABC News that the victim was a registered nurse from Indiana. She was a big fan of skydiving and other such adventures. The authorities are withholding the identities of other victims due to the pending confirmation from their next Kin, The New York Post reported. While it was not immediately clear how the victims knew each other, Eloy's Mayor Micah Powell said that 13 people had been aboard the balloon. While eight skydivers jumped before the crash, four passengers and a pilot were together in the balloon.

Advertisement

A catastrophic failure led to the incident

Meanwhile, the chief of the Eloy Police Department, Byron Gwaltney, said some type of catastrophic failure happened that led to the fatal accident. “The Eloy Police Department regretfully confirms that there are four deceased individuals and one person in critical condition as a result of this incident,” the department said in a statement. “Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We thank the community for their support and understanding as we navigate this tragic event," the statement further reads. Meanwhile, the Mayor of the region told The New York Times that a witness saw the final moments that led up to the balloon's crash. The witness told the authorities that the balloon deflated instantly and came crashing down.