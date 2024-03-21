×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 10:20 IST

2 Injured as Hot Air Balloon Crashes Near Highway in Minnesota's Rochester

The Federal Aviation Administration told media outlet CBS News that there were 3 people in the hot air balloon when it crashed, among them 2 were injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hot air balloon crashes in Rochester leaves 2 injured. | Image:Unsplash/Representative
Rochester: Two people were injured after a hot air balloon on Wednesday crashed in Minnesota's Rochester at around 6:50 pm local time.

The Federal Aviation Administration told media outlet CBS News that there were three people in the hot air balloon when it crashed, among them two sustained minor injuries.

The incident occurred near US Highway 63 southbound.

According to the preliminary information from the Rochester Police Department, the balloon had been trying to land in a field but a gust of wind pushed it into a power line. That's when the basket and balloon became disconnected, causing the basket to fall some 20-30 feet to the ground.

Following the crash, a small fire broke out next to the baster.

The FAA is investigating the matter along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

