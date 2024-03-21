Advertisement

Rochester: Two people were injured after a hot air balloon on Wednesday crashed in Minnesota's Rochester at around 6:50 pm local time.

The Federal Aviation Administration told media outlet CBS News that there were three people in the hot air balloon when it crashed, among them two sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement

The incident occurred near US Highway 63 southbound.

According to the preliminary information from the Rochester Police Department, the balloon had been trying to land in a field but a gust of wind pushed it into a power line. That's when the basket and balloon became disconnected, causing the basket to fall some 20-30 feet to the ground.

Advertisement

Following the crash, a small fire broke out next to the baster.

The FAA is investigating the matter along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Advertisement