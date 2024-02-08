Advertisement

Satellite images published by Maxar technologies on Saturday depicted the before and after destruction of the Iran backed Yemen’s Houthi sites that were targeted by the UK and US-led airstrikes. The targeting of the Houthis military infrastructure came as the Iran backed militants continued their attacks on the commercial ships in Red Sea with an aim to disrupt cargoes to undermine Israel’s war in Gaza strip.

Houthis claim that they despite the airstrikes they will continue to target the cargo vessels either owned by or heading to Israel in support for the Palestinian terror group Hamas. US military on Saturday announced that its forces conducted a new missile strike on Yemen, targeting a radar site in the capital Sana’a in retaliation to strikes. The Houthis have vowed a strong response to the UK and US for this week’s strikes that killed five and injured at least six.

At 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes… pic.twitter.com/YE5BKJLGBv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 13, 2024

The US would “not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary,” said US President Joe Biden.

According to the US military, the new attack on the Houthi infrastructure was carried out at 03:45 a.m. local time (0045 GMT) on Saturday morning. US and UK struck a radar site that belonged to Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, it said. The attack on the Houthi radar infrastructure was launched from the US Navy’s US Carney using the Tomahawk missiles, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

Before strike satellite photo of the Houthi site in Yemen. (Maxar Technologies)

In a social media post, the US CENTCOM described the latest attack as a “follow-on action” with the US-UK missile barrages. The US and UK aggression targeted the al-Dailami base in the capital Sana’a, the Yemeni Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported on Saturday. No casualties were reported from the strikes.

The after destruction satellite image of the Houthi targets in Yemen. (Maxar Technologies)

Earlier, the United States Navy sunk three vessels belonging to the Yemen’s Houthi in the Red Sea. The boats were involved in waging an attack on a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and -operated container ship bound for Israel. US Navy responded to an SOS call from the Singapore-flagged vessel Maersk Hangzhou.

Before satellite image of the Houthi site. (Maxar Technologies)

After satellite image of the Houthi site. (Maxar Technologies)

United States’ naval task force was formed earlier this month to protect the Red Sea transit route that constitutes approximately 12 percent of the total global trade. As Israeli military launched a ground incursion into the besieged strip of Gaza, Yemen’s Houthis forces warned that its fighters would start targeting any vessel passing through the Red Sea en route to Israel. This, said the Iranian backed Yemini faction, would be irrespective of whether the ship’s ownership is linked to the Jewish state or not.