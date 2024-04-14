×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

How Did OJ Simpson Get the Nickname ‘Juice’? | All About Its Connection with Bill Offensive Line

Simpson earned the nickname "Juice", a moniker that would become synonymous with his sporting prowess and electrifying performances on the field

Reported by: Digital Desk
Noted footballer OJ Simpson died yesterday after a prolonged battle with cancer
Noted footballer OJ Simpson died yesterday after a prolonged battle with cancer | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
 OJ Simpson’s Nickname ‘Juice’: Noted footballer OJ Simpson died yesterday after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news of his death was shared by his family on Thursday morning.

Simpson, who leaves behind a complicated legacy, was often defined more by his murder trial and acquittal in the 1990s and time in prison after kidnapping and robbery convictions in 2008 than his stellar career on the football field.

A widely beloved figure for his NFL history by becoming the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season in 1973, Simpson earned the nickname "Juice", a moniker that would become synonymous with his sporting prowess and electrifying performances on the field. Oddly enough, the nickname followed Simpson throughout his legal battles too.

Orenthal James Simpson’s abbreviations "O.J." sounded like the common acronym for orange juice. While "Orange juice" might not have been a fitting nickname for a football player, "Juice" or "The Juice" sounded perfect.

The moniker gained popularity during Simpson's best years with the Bills because Buffalo's offensive line was nicknamed "The Electric Company" in the mid-1970s.

"Juice" was often used as slang for electricity, particularly during Simpson's era, and "The Electric Company" — Simpson's offensive line — helped turn "The Juice" loose by effectively blocking for the running back. 

 Simpson's nickname, like much of his life,  took a dramatic turn with his involvement in high-profile legal controversies. "The Juice is loose" took on an entirely new meaning in 1994, when it was used to describe Simpson's evasion of police in an infamous car chase as he evaded police in the wake of first-degree murder charges filed against him. The phrase was used again when Simpson was released from prison as part of a separate case in 2017. 

While that might not be the way Simpson wanted to be remembered, he and the "Juice" nickname became inseparable on and off the field.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

