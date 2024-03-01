Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Hunter Biden Claims that Joe Biden Was Never Involved in His Business Dealings

Despite intense scrutiny, House Republicans have yet to produce concrete evidence supporting their allegations.

Sagar Kar
US Joe Biden Hunter Biden
US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The transcript of Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition before two Republican-led committees has been made public, shedding light on his responses during the House Oversight and Judiciary committees' impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden.

Throughout the lengthy six-hour testimony, Hunter Biden maintained that his father was never involved in his business dealings. Despite intense scrutiny, House Republicans have yet to produce concrete evidence supporting their allegations that President Biden benefited from his family's foreign business activities.

Was Joe Biden not the “big guy”?

One notable exchange during the deposition centered around a 2017 email mentioning "10 held by H for the big guy?" Hunter Biden dismissed the notion that this referred to his father, who was then a private citizen, labeling it as "pie in the sky." He emphasized that the agreement in question had no connection to his father.

Addressing questions regarding his father's involvement in his business affairs, Hunter Biden defended his actions, citing family tragedies and asserting that putting his father on speakerphone during meetings with business partners was routine and benign. "I'm surprised my dad hasn't called me right now, and if he did, I would put him on speakerphone to say hi," he stated.

Additionally, Hunter Biden faced probing inquiries from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) regarding his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, leading to testy exchanges during the testimony.

The release of the deposition transcript offers insight into Hunter Biden's perspective on his business dealings and his relationship with his father, amidst ongoing political scrutiny and controversy.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 15:38 IST

