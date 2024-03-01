Hunter Biden Claims that Joe Biden Was Never Involved in His Business Dealings

Advertisement

The transcript of Hunter Biden's closed-door deposition before two Republican-led committees has been made public, shedding light on his responses during the House Oversight and Judiciary committees' impeachment inquiry into his father, President Biden.

Throughout the lengthy six-hour testimony, Hunter Biden maintained that his father was never involved in his business dealings. Despite intense scrutiny, House Republicans have yet to produce concrete evidence supporting their allegations that President Biden benefited from his family's foreign business activities.

Advertisement

Was Joe Biden not the “big guy”?

One notable exchange during the deposition centered around a 2017 email mentioning "10 held by H for the big guy?" Hunter Biden dismissed the notion that this referred to his father, who was then a private citizen, labeling it as "pie in the sky." He emphasized that the agreement in question had no connection to his father.

Advertisement

Addressing questions regarding his father's involvement in his business affairs, Hunter Biden defended his actions, citing family tragedies and asserting that putting his father on speakerphone during meetings with business partners was routine and benign. "I'm surprised my dad hasn't called me right now, and if he did, I would put him on speakerphone to say hi," he stated.

Additionally, Hunter Biden faced probing inquiries from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) regarding his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, leading to testy exchanges during the testimony.

Advertisement

The release of the deposition transcript offers insight into Hunter Biden's perspective on his business dealings and his relationship with his father, amidst ongoing political scrutiny and controversy.