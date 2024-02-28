Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Hunter Biden to Appear for Closed-Door Interview for Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry

GOP-led probe is establishing whether Hunter’s business dealings abroad in Ukraine, China, Romania and other countries involved any corruption or Biden’s role.

Hunter Biden
US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. | Image:AP
Son of US President Joe Biden is slated to appear at Capitol Hill for a closed-door disposition to the Republicans who are investigating into Biden’s impeachment inquiry. Hunter’s testimonies will prove to be decisive in the 14-month-long probe into the Democrat leader’s foreign business dealings and his family business affairs.

To yield evidence of wrongdoing

The Republican-led House approved the investigation into President Biden’s family wealth to yield evidence over GOP claims that the sitting president benefitted from his son’s foreign investment deals owing to his position in the Obama administration as the Vice President. The resolution to start an impeachment inquiry was passed by the House by 221-212. But it does not accuse Biden of any wrongdoings. The Republicans argue that Biden “is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision-making, this is a threat to national security.”

“Our committees have the opportunity to depose Hunter Biden, a key witness in our impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, about this record of evidence,” Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “This deposition is not the conclusion of the impeachment inquiry. There are more subpoenas and witness interviews to come.”

The GOP-led probe is establishing whether Hunter’s business dealings abroad in Ukraine, China, Romania and other countries involved any corruption or Biden’s role in peddling influence. Chairman James Comer stated, that all “evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes.” He continued, that the Biden family business model “is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections with Joe Biden as the ‘chairman of the board.’ Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests.”

Republicans have conducted tens of thousands of interviews, and obtained 100,000 pages of documents involving testimonies, data and information but are yet to produce solid evidence against Biden or his son. Hunter will be interviewed by Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan, the GOP chairmen leading the impeachment investigation. Biden’s son agreed to disposition back in the January over adherence to a set of conditions, which include not filming neither any release of transcripts.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

