Donald Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. | Image:AP

Advertisement

Washington: An appeals court judge rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to halt his hush money criminal trial, rejecting defence claims of unfairly rushed jury selection.

Justice Marsha Michael issued the ruling shortly after a brief hearing.

Advertisement

The appeals court arguments occurred shortly after the conclusion of jury selection in Trump's criminal trial, located approximately two miles south.

The decision clears the way for opening arguments to proceed as early as Monday in Trump's criminal trial.

Advertisement

On Friday, the jury selection process for Trump's landmark hush-money trial also concluded, paving the way for both prosecutors and defence attorneys to deliver opening statements next week in the trial. This trial comes from payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Comprising 12 jurors and six alternates, the panel will evaluate evidence in the unprecedented trial which aims at determining whether a former US president violated the law.

Advertisement

The jury comprises of seven men and five women, primarily employed in white-collar professions such as corporate law, software engineering, speech therapy, and teaching English.

Most of the jurors are not native New Yorkers, originating from various states within the US and countries like Ireland and Lebanon.