×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Hush Money Case: Trump Becomes First Ex-Prez on Criminal Trial as Judge Refuses to Delay Hearing

Prosecutors had objected to Trump's request, saying that the publicity wasn't likely to wane and that Trump's own comments generated a lot of it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Donald Trump assets
Donald Trump assets | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New York: The judge in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case on Friday turned down the former president's request to postpone his trial because of publicity about the case.

It's the latest in a string of delay denials that Trump has gotten from various courts this week as he fights to stave off the trial's start Monday with jury selection.

Advertisement

Among other things, Trump's lawyers had argued that the jury pool was deluged with what the defense saw as “exceptionally prejudicial” news coverage of the case. The defense argued that was a reason to hold off the case indefinitely.

Judge Juan M. Merchan said that idea was “not tenable.” Trump “appears to take the position that his situation and this case are unique and that the pre-trial publicity will never subside. However, this view does not align with reality,” the judge wrote.

Advertisement

He said questioning of prospective jurors would address any concerns about their ability to be fair and impartial.

Prosecutors had objected to Trump's request, saying that the publicity wasn't likely to wane and that Trump's own comments generated a lot of it. Prosecutors also noted that there are over 1 million people in Manhattan and said jury questioning could surely locate 12 who could be impartial.

Advertisement

Trump's lawyers had lobbed other, sometimes similar, arguments for delays at an appeals court this week. All were turned down by individual appellate judges, though the matters are headed to a panel of appeals judges for further consideration.

Trump's hush money case is the first of his four criminal indictments slated to go to trial and would be the first criminal trial ever of a former president.

Advertisement

Trump is accused of doctoring his company's records to hide the real reason for payments to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped the candidate bury negative claims about him during his 2016 campaign. Cohen's activities included paying porn actor Stormy Daniels $130,000 to suppress her story of an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier, which Trump denies.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. His lawyers argue the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal expenses. 

Advertisement

(Inputs from AP. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Renewable energy

Renewable energy in India

3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Messi scores 5th goal

5 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On South vs Hindi

5 minutes ago
Travis Head eyes T20 WC glory

Head eyes T20 WC glory

7 minutes ago
Ram Charan file photo

Ram Charan Gets Honoured

8 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia-Ranbir Anniversary

9 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK Live Streaming

9 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

12 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

12 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

13 minutes ago
Anyone But You

Titles On OTT This Week

14 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

14 minutes ago
Income Tax Offices Open on Weekends Ahead of FY 2023-24 Deadline

FinMin on financial fraud

15 minutes ago
7. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Injury Update

17 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Update

19 minutes ago
Sid Sriram

Sid Sriram At Coachella

21 minutes ago
Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo