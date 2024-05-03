Connecticut Highway Closed For Days Amid Major Fiery Truck Crash, Video Emerges

Advertisement

Norwalk: In a major accident, Interstate 95 in Connecticut's Norwalk has been closed in both directions after a fuel tanker caught fire beneath an overpass. The I-95 highway served 1,60,000 vehicles per day, as per officials data.

Two trucks caught fire on I 95 heading south through Norwalk Connecticut early this morning. I hope no one lost their lives, but that is very questionable. This stretch of highway is known to be one of the most dangerous stretches through the northeast. pic.twitter.com/vu9UyMdMY4 — Lou DiMeglio (@DiMeglioLou)

The incident occurred in a three-vehicle collision, after a car suddenly changed it landed in front of a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the fuel tanker was closed to the Fairfield Avenue overpass bridge, just after Exit 15 South, as per media reports.

Norwalk's Fire Department said that the tractor-trailer swerved to the right and then it hit the other tractor-trailer which ripped the back of the gas tanker.

Advertisement

Ned Lamont, Connecticut Governor announced the closure of this new route linking New England and New York. The Governor declared a state of emergency as drivers will face challenges in navigating detours and leading to traffic standstill. Worrying about the supply chain, Lamont added that this would impact the local merchants too.

No serious injuries have been reported so far, but the accident caused a good amount of damage to the bridge, forcing officials to close the major transportation link and disrupting traffic.

Advertisement

Despite the bridge being less old than a decade, the damage caused has been significant. The heat caused the bridge's seal to wrap rendering it unsafe for traffic in either direction. The intense heat also affected the structure and utility lines of the bridge including gas.

A video shared online on social platform X showed the intense fire caught. People reacted by saying 'Wor that's bad.'

Advertisement

Bill Turner, the state's emergency management director, said that alerts would be sent to anyone in the affected area, and urged them to avoid travelling via that route.