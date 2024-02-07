Advertisement

Washington DC - After Former US President Donald Trump made a clean sweep in the Iowa caucuses, US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she is “scared as heck” about Trump winning the 2024 US Presidential Elections. While speaking on the matter at ABC's “The View”, the Vice President pledged to conduct an “aggressive campaign” to make sure that this does not happen again. Harris was commenting on the growing concerns among top-democrat leadership over US President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. The proclamation by the Veep came days after Former First Lady Michelle Obama said that she was “terrified” about the potential result of the intense race to the White House.

“We should all be scared,” Harris said during an appearance on ABC’s “The View". “As we know, and certainly this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it," she added. The claim from the American Vice President was a major shift from what she told the same network earlier this week. While campaigning in South Carolina, Harris insisted that no matter who wins the Republican nomination, the US President would eventually emerge as the winner in the November polls. “Let me just tell you this: No matter who the Republican nominee is, we’re winning. We’re winning," she told ABC News at that time. “If it is Donald Trump, we beat him before and we’ll beat him again," she added.

Advertisement

Top democrats remain concerned

After Biden's deplorable performance in multiple polls, several Democratic luminaries have raised concerns about Biden’s campaign operation. Earlier this week, former President Barack Obama’s ex-campaign strategist David Axelrod mentioned that Biden's re-election effort needed to “get into gear”. One of the major hindrances in Biden's election campaign is his age. If the oldest-ever president gets re-elected and serves a full four-year term, he would be 86 upon leaving the office. Harris pondered upon the issue as well. “Let me just address the issue directly. I spend a lot of time with our president, be it in the Oval Office, the Situation Room,” Harris said on Wednesday. “We have a president in Joe Biden who is forward-thinking in a way that we’ve not seen in a long time," she added. However, the Vice President insisted that Biden would have to “earn” the trust of the voters. “We have to earn the re-elect and we have to communicate what we have achieved,” Harris said. “And that is going to be one of our big challenges. We’ve done a lot of good work, we need to let people know who brought it to them," she added.

Advertisement

Michelle Obama is ‘terrified’

Earlier this month, the Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said that she is “terrified” about the prospects of Trump winning the elections. She insisted that this is the “fear” that “keeps her up” at night. “Our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit – it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted,” Obama said on an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “I am terrified about what could possibly happen. The fact that people think that government — ‘eh, does it really even do anything?’ — and I’m like ‘Oh my God, does the government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted,’” she added. While not taking Trump's name, the former first lady emphasised that ”tone and tenor" of messages matter among the nation's leaders. “We can’t just say what the first thing that comes to our minds. That is not authentic to me. That’s childish, and we see childish leadership right before us – what that looks like and how that feels, where somebody is just base, and vulgar and cynical in a leadership position,” she told Shetty.