Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:44 IST

'I Wouldn't Protect Him': Trump Slams UK's Prince Harry For 'Betraying' Late Queen

Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and insisted that the British prince would be “on his own” if he came to power.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former US President Donald Trump and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry
Former US President Donald Trump and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington DC – Former US President Donald Trump slammed the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and insisted that the British prince will be “on his own” if the business-mogul-turned politician makes a comeback to the Oval Office. The Republican presidential hopeful ostracised Harry and claimed that the British Prince “betrayed” his grandmother – Late Queen Elizabeth II. According to British news outlet The Independent, the proclamation from the erstwhile American Commander-in-Chief came while he was addressing a charged crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

In his provocative remarks, the former President went on to accuse the Biden administration of being “too gracious” to Harry who is currently residing in California with his wife Meghan Markle. “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," the former US President avered at the Saturday event, The Independent reported.  “I think they (Biden administration) have been too gracious to him after what he has done," he added. It is important to note that the British Prince's status has become a matter of debate and even a legal dispute. A conservative think tank Heritage Foundation argued that Harry cannot legally enter the United States because he admitted to taking illegal drugs in his memoir titled “Spare”.

Harry wants to be an ‘American Citizen’

Trump's remarks came days after the Duke of Sussex told Good Morning America that he has “considered" becoming an American national. The British prince insisted that he had “no idea” what was stopping him. In a court hearing on Friday, the American think tank argued in court that the US government should publically release Harry's immigration form, showing whether he declared that he had consumed the drugs to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Meanwhile, a lawyer representing the Biden administration disputed the challenge and told the Washington court that Prince’s admission of taking the drugs in his book was not “proof” it had taken place, The Telegraph reported. The administration also reasoned that Harry's account could have been “embellished to “sell books” adding “saying something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true”. In the past, Trump has called Harry's memoir “horrible”. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

