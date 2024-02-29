Advertisement

A judge in Illinois on Thursday ruled that former US President Donald Trump will be barred from the 2024 primary ballot in accordance with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. A Cook County judge said that Trump will not be eligible to contest the primary in the state due to the insurrection cause.

The candidates as per the law are banned for “engaging in insurrection.” They are prohibited from holding any civil, military, or elected office in the US without the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states: No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Advertisement

Trump's eligibility to be settled in United States Supreme Court

The new decision overturned the January determination of the Illinois State Board of Elections that Trump could remain eligible for the primary. The court used the Constitution’s insurrection clause in the milestone case at Colorado High Court, known as Trump vs Anderson, to establish if he is eligible to contest the primary and general elections. Ahead of the November presidential elections, there are challenges to Trump’s eligibility in at least 40 different states.

Advertisement

In anticipation of an appeal to the decision, a Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter imposed a stay on the ruling until March 1 anticipating “an appeal to the Illinois Appellate Court, First District, or the Illinois Supreme Court.” A spokesperson for the former US President Trump said that the ruling was unconstitutional and that they will “quickly appeal it.” The watchdog group, Free Speech for People, hailed the decision as a "historic victory.” The dispute is expected to be settled in the United States Supreme Court.





Advertisement



