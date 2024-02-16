Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

In US, Border Patrol Deputy Chief Suspended Amid Misconduct Allegations

The suspension of Martinez comes at a challenging time for U.S. border officials as they grapple with record numbers of migrants.

Sagar Kar
US-Mexico border
US-Mexico border | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The U.S. Border Patrol's acting Deputy Chief, Joel Martinez, has been suspended after facing accusations of misconduct, as first reported by the Washington Post on Thursday.

Martinez, a 31-year veteran of the agency hailing from San Benito, Texas, previously served as chief of the Laredo Sector along the Rio Grande, according to his biography. While details regarding the misconduct allegations have not been disclosed by agency officials, Martinez has not been placed under arrest, according to reports by the Washington Post.

“We don't tolerate misconduct,” says US Customs and Border Protection 

In response to inquiries about the situation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Erin Waters emphasized the agency's commitment to addressing misconduct within its ranks. "We do not tolerate misconduct within our ranks," Waters stated in an emailed statement on Thursday night. "When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations. This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty. Federal privacy laws prohibit discussion of individual cases."

The suspension of Martinez comes at a challenging time for U.S. border officials as they grapple with record numbers of migrants, driven by a broader global humanitarian crisis. The incident underscores the ongoing efforts within the agency to maintain accountability and integrity amidst complex operational challenges.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

