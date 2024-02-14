In US, House Votes to Impeach Homeland Security Secretary

Advertisement

In a historic move, the House of Representatives has voted 214-213 to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This marks the first time since 1876, when War Secretary William Belknap was impeached, that a cabinet secretary has faced impeachment proceedings. However, according to a report from Axios, Mayorkas is widely expected to be acquitted by the Senate. The impeachment vote comes as a significant development following a previous attempt last week, which resulted in a tie due to three GOP defections and the absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The House impeached Mayorkas on two counts, citing "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust." Notably, three Republicans—Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.)—joined Democrats in voting against impeachment.

Advertisement

The articles of impeachment accuse Mayorkas of failing to uphold federal law and court rulings regarding migrant detention, leading to a surge in border crossings during the Biden administration. Mayorkas is also accused of making false statements to Congress and obstructing oversight efforts.

All Republicans are not on board

However, Democrats, DHS officials, and some Republicans have criticized the impeachment as a politically motivated move lacking substantial evidence.

DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg condemned the impeachment, stating that "House Republicans will be remembered by history for trampling on the Constitution for political gain."

Advertisement

The articles of impeachment will now proceed to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has not committed to holding a trial. Some Senate Republicans have expressed skepticism about the case for impeachment, suggesting a potentially challenging path forward for the proceedings.