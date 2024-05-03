Advertisement

In the wake of intensified efforts by authorities to quell demonstrations, pro-Palestinian student protests across the United States have shown signs of dwindling activity on Friday morning. The escalation in responses came after several universities witnessed confrontations between law enforcement and protesters, resulting in arrests and sometimes violent clashes.

The surge in student activism, fuelled by concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid Israel's military offensive, gained momentum following the arrest of 108 protesters at Columbia University in New York on April 18. This week, campuses called upon law enforcement agencies, leading to the deployment of officers in riot gear to disperse protest grounds, including at Columbia and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Over 2,000 arrests have been made nationwide

According to a New York Times count, over 2,000 arrests have been made at protests on campuses nationwide. President Biden addressed the unrest in a speech on Thursday, condemning the violence while affirming the right to peaceful protest.

Here is what you need to know

At UCLA, where more than 200 people were arrested as officers cleared a protest encampment, signs of protest remained, albeit subdued. A man draped in a Palestinian flag was seen on campus Thursday night chanting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," countered by another individual blowing a shofar and declaring, "From the river to the sea, Israel will prevail."

In Portland, police reported 30 arrests as they removed protesters from the Portland State University library after a prolonged standoff. Protesters had barricaded entrances with wood pallets and furniture.

While some demonstrations faced forceful dispersal, a few universities reached agreements with protesting students, leading to peaceful resolutions. Rutgers University, Brown University, Northwestern University, and the University of Minnesota accepted some of the protesters' demands, prompting an end to encampments and demonstrations.

As the wave of protests subsides and authorities continue to respond to unrest on campuses, the underlying tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict persist, underscoring the complexities of political activism within academic settings.