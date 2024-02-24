Indian Embassy in Touch With Kins of Deceased Jaahnavi Kandula, Extends Support for Justice

Advertisement

Indian embassy in Seattle, US on Friday said that it received the investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the “unfortunate death” of the India student Jaahnavi Kandula. The King County Prosecutor's Office report concluded that the Seattle police officer, who speeded and killed the Northeast University student of Indian origin, Jaahnvi, will not face criminal charges.

The Indian consulate “has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family,” the embassy said in a statement. “We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney’s office for review,” it added. The Indian woman, who moved to Seattle in 2021, hailed from Bengaluru, India. She was pursuing a Master of Science in Information Systems at the College of Engineering.

Seattle police officer in his early 30s, Dave, was responding to a “high priority” call when he speeded his car and did not have his siren functioning constantly. According to the body cam footage, the officer run over Jaahnvi as he accelerated at 74 miles per hour.

‘She was 26 anyway. She has limited value’

The 23 year old Jaahnvi was hit at Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street. She was rushed to the Harborview Medical Center with fatal injuries and succumbed.

Officer Dave is heard telling a colleague later “Lights were on. I was chirping the siren, she was in the crosswalk. She saw me, she started running through the crosswalk. Slammed on my breaks. Started staying back where she should before crossing.” He was also seen performing CPR on the girl. In the body cam footage, he continued, “I can have a hundred minutes. I could have there’s nothing for me to do right now, but sit. And that is the f–king worst thing that you just have to sit here. So many questions that are unanswered, so many questions.”

His colleague Auderer on the line made racist remarks, as he was heard saying, "But she is dead.” He then laughed on the phone. "She was 26 anyway. She has limited value." "Officer Audurer's comments were also unprofessional and undermined the public's trust in the Seattle Police Department and law enforcement in general,” the prosecutors office said, without pressing charges on either of the officers.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said that there wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge Dave. "It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said. Officer Dave was pulled off patrols in September 2023 and he was reassigned to a "non-operational position.”