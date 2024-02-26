Advertisement

Chicago – After two years of thorough investigation, an Indian-origin man was arrested in Chicago over his alleged involvement in the January 2022 blizzard deaths of a Gujarati family of four that was trying to enter the United States through the Canadian border. According to the Chicago Tribune, a man named Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel was arrested at the O’Hare International Airport on Friday. The US court record revealed that Patel is facing two charges of smuggling people into the United States. As per the reports, Patel allegedly used five aliases to communicate with his accomplices, while conducting the smuggling operation.

On the fateful day of January 19, 2022, Viashaliben Patel, 34, Jagdish Kumar Patel, 39, their son, Dharmik Patel, 3, and their daughter, Vihangi Patel, 11, perished on the Canadian side of the border between Canada and Minnesota after treacherous weather conditions took over the North America. The family succumbed to the deadly blizzard after they got separated from the overnight party that was attempting to cross the border.

Patel paid $25,000 for various smuggling trips

In 2022, the Border Patrol agents arrested a man named Steve Shand in connection with the death of the family. After a trial in court, Shand was indicated in February 2022. According to the Chicago Tribune, authorities searched Shand's phone after his indictment and discovered that he was communicating with Patel via text. The hundreds of texts indicated that the two were discussing logistics for smuggling people across the U.S.-Canada border. “Make sure everyone is dressed for blizzard conditions please… we are not losing any money.” Shand wrote to Patel in the early morning of January 19.

Some of the discussion also covered topics like pickup times, travel reservations and drop-off locations. In March 2022, Shand finally admitted to the authorities that Patel had paid him $25,000 for various smuggling trips. Shand also recognised Patel's photo and identified him as “Harry” which is one of Patel's known aliases along with “Dirty Harry". Meanwhile, Patel's detention hearing is scheduled to take place on February 28, The Chicago Tribune reported.