Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Indian-Origin Woman Dies in a Pennsylvania Car Accident, US Consulate Extends Condolences

The Indian consulate in New York extended condolences to the family of an Indian-origin woman who tragically lost her life in a car crash in Pennsylvania.

Do Not Cross
Indian-Origin woman dies in Pennsylvania | Image:Unsplash/ Representative
New York – The Indian consulate in New York on Sunday extended condolences to the family of an Indian-origin woman who tragically lost her life in a car crash in Pennsylvania. On March 21, 24-year-old Arshia Joshi died in a car accident in the United States. In the statement released on Sunday, the consulate maintained that it is in touch with the family of the victim and assured all possible assistance to repatriate her mortal remains to India. The embassy also stated that they are speaking to local authorities to make the whole process smooth. 

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Ms Arshia Joshi, a young professional, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in Pennsylvania on March 21. May her soul rest in eternal peace." the consulate wrote on X, on Sunday. "@IndiainNewYork is in touch with Ms Joshi's family and local community leaders. Extending all possible assistance to transport her mortal remains to India at the earliest," the embassy furthered. Not only this, a Volunteer-based nonprofit organisation called TEAM Aid is also assisting in sending Joshi’s mortal remains to Delhi to her family. 

Ex-PepsiCo CEO's message to students living in the United States 

Earlier this week, former CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi released a video message, advising Indian students in the US to be “watchful” and respect local laws and urging them to not engage in drugs or excessive drinking to ensure their safety and security. While Nooyi highlighted the welcoming and multicultural environment that Indian students will find in the United States, she also warned students about the dangers of experimenting with drugs and “unfamiliar activities”. “The reason I’m recording this video is to talk to all of you, all you young people who are looking to come to the United States or are here already pursuing your studies because I’ve been reading and listening to all the news about several examples of Indian students finding themselves in unfortunate situations,” the 68-year-old business executive said in a 10-minute long video which was shared by the Indian consulate in New York. "It’s up to you to make sure you do what it takes to remain safe.…stay within the law, do not venture out into dark places alone at night, do not engage in drugs or excessive drinking please. All of these are just formulae for disaster,” she added. 

Nooyi’s message comes amid a string of troubling cases pertaining to the safety and security of Indian students in the US. Since the beginning of this year, several cases of deaths among Indian and Indian-origin students have caused alarm and concern among the community. Nooyi urged the students to be “very aware” of the resources available to them in their universities and local communities, “strongly” suggesting that students engage with the university support system, the local Indian consulates and local Indian Americans to learn from their experiences and seek their support when needed.

With Inputs from PTI.

