Iowa - As the race to the White House intensify, former US President Donald Trump won the US's first electoral contest of 2024, easily beating the winnowed field of Republican rivals who failed to gain much traction. According to a race call by The Associated Press, more than 70 per cent of Iowa GOP caucus-goers voted for Trump. The thundering results were a crucial first step in his bid to reclaim the Republican nomination for the third consecutive election. The victory was called by The Associated Press on Monday night only 31 minutes after the caucuses had begun.

While Trump finished first, his two main rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are still locked in a race for second place. However, the current projections show that the Florida governor is slightly ahead of the former Governor of South Carolina. Iowans braved the treacherous conditions offered by the cold waves and life-threatening temperatures and gathered at more than 1,600 schools, community centres and other sites for the state's first-in-the-nation caucus. The victory became more significant since Trump managed to win the caucuses despite attending a Republican debate. After erstwhile US President Grover Cleveland, Trump is the first former US President in the modern era who is seeking to return to the White House after losing to secure the Oval Office for the second term. Trump sealed his top spot by security more than 50 per cent of votes.

The battle for the second place is still on

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were in a battle for second place as they sought to emerge as the chief alternative to Trump. Before Trump crossed the 50% margin, a spokesperson from the DeSantis campaign, Andrew Romeo, lambasted the media for the early declaration of Trump as the winner. Trump’s victory was “absolutely outrageous," he said. He went on to attack the media by using some of Trump's phrases. “The media is getting involved in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote,” he remarked. While Trump seals the deal in Iowa, the Republican calendar will turn to New Hampshire, where polling shows Trump is expected to face a strong challenge from the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, The New York Times reported. The state of New Hampshire also allows independent candidates to cast their votes. The next stop in line will be Nevada and South Carolina.