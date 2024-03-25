×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu Cancels US Visit After UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Netanyahu has accused the US of "retreating" from a "principled position" after Washington abstained from the UN Security Council vote on a Gaza ceasefire.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation to protest Monday’s U.N. Security Council decision calling for an immediate cease-fire. The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained. Netanyahu accused the U.S. of “retreating” from what he said had been a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli delegation was to present White House officials with plans for an expected ground invasion of the strategic Gaza town of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:12 IST

